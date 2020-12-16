Finally! Pipliyahana Flyover will be inaugurated on Atal birthday

INDORE: Street lights on the Pipliyahana-Flyover started glittering but the flyover is still deserted due to delay in its inauguration programme. It will be inaugurated on December 25 by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The flyover was already delayed beyond a year due to Covid-19 as well as its workers went back to their native homes in lockdown. Due to its location near Pipliyahana Lake, many hurdles had come in the way of construction of the flyover.

IDA officials said that CM Chouhan will inaugurate it on December 25 following, that is on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday after which it will be dedicated to the masses.

The IDA started the 750-meter flyover project cost Rs 36-crore in April 2018 with a target of completing it within 18 month. However, it took them almost 32 months to complete the project, provided they meet the December deadline.