FIGHTING POLLUTION: RTO Shuts Down Two PUC Centres, Seizes Omni Van Over Irregularities In Indore

RTO officials inspect PUC centre on Tuesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant enforcement action, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Indore has shut down two Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres and seized a Maruti Omni van amid a crackdown on unauthorised pollution testing activities and school vehicle violations.

A recent surprise inspection of pollution testing centres revealed that the permanent testing centre of Raghunath Prasad and Company continued to issue pollution testing certificates despite their authorisation letter expiring on February 1, 2024.

The centre was found to be operating offline until August 6, 2024. Additionally, pollution certificates were being issued without the necessary machinery to a Maruti Omni van using online IDs from Maharashtra and Haryana.

These unauthorised activities led to the immediate seizure of the Maruti Omni van and the testing machines. In response to these violations, the RTO has shut down two pollution testing centres operating against the regulations.

Special drive against errant school vehicles

The RTO officials also intensified inspections of school vehicles to ensure the safety of schoolchildren. The inspections cover vehicle speed, the presence of speed governors, and required documentation, with feedback on driver and conductor behaviour being collected from children and parents.

An Omni van was seized for transporting more children than its capacity and lacking the necessary documents. The vehicle was impounded after the children were safely dropped at school.

Similarly, actions were taken against five vehicles in total, with fines amounting to Rs 30,000 collected.

Water packaging plant sealed for operating without licence

Water bottles seized from illegal water packaging unit |

A team of the Food Department sealed a water packaging company in Musakhedi for operating without a proper licence and BIS number, on Wednesday. The company was found to be illegally packaging and distributing water within the city and its surrounding areas. Over a thousand litres of water and numerous bottles ready for distribution were confiscated during the raid.

Food Safety Officer Manish Swami stated that the department had received complaints about the facility's operations. Upon investigation, the team discovered the unit operating in unhygienic conditions.

The company staff failed to produce a valid license from the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India and bottles labelled "Aqua Lite" were found being packaged on-site without the necessary BIS licence.

Additionally, the bottles lacked batch numbers and packaging dates, both of which are required by law. Action has been taken against Ajay Premchandani, the proprietor of Amaya Enterprises. The facility has been sealed, and the bottles have been confiscated. Water samples have also been sent for testing to ensure public safety.

IMC takes action against sale of single-use plastic; Fines totalling Rs 75,000 imposed

Officials inspecting the quality of plastic in a godown situated in Sindhi Colony. |

The Indore Municipal Corporation has taken decisive action against illegal plastic sales in key areas, imposing fines totalling Rs 75,000 on Wednesday.

Fines were imposed for the sale of illegal single-use plastic in Choithram Mandi and Sindhi Colony areas. Free Press in its August 02 edition highlighted the increasing trend of the use of single-use plastic in the city putting IMC's ambitions at stake.

To enforce environmental regulations and promote a plastic-free city this drive is being conducted under commissioner Shivam Verma's directives, aiming to rid the city of substandard plastics through intensive inspections and spot fines.

In Choithram Mandi, offenders including Tanish Nikhar were fined Rs. 15,000 for selling banned polythene, while similar penalties were levied in Sindhi Colony, reinforcing the city's commitment to environmental stewardship.

Officials including health officer Gautam Bhatia and CSI Ashish Kapse were present during the enforcement actions, underscoring the seriousness with which Indore is addressing plastic pollution.