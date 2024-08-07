MP: Prepare Action Plan For 'Malnutrition-Free Jhabua' Campaign, Says Collector Neha Meena

Collector chairs district health committee review meeting. |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neha Meena chaired a review meeting of district health and women and child development department.

During the meeting, the collector reviewed the progress related to antenatal care for pregnant women by the health department.

The review included a sector-wise assessment of the registration of pregnant women and the facilities provided during the first, second and third trimesters.

The collector directed block medical officer to personally inspect the low-performing sub-health centres (SHCs).

District programme officer of the women and child development department, Radhu Singh Baghel, was directed to strengthen efforts for the follow-up of severe acute malnourished (SAM) and moderate acute malnourished (MAM) children.

The collector also directed to prepare an action plan for the 'malnutrition-free Jhabua' campaign in the next meeting. He emphasised the need for increased mutual coordination between both departments.

It was suggested to organise a coordination meeting of both departments every week at the development block level.

The collector directed to expedite vaccination efforts after reviewing the current status. In addition, works related to the benefits given to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana were to be completed.

The meeting was attended by district panchayat CEO Jitendra Singh Chauhan, chief medical and health officer BS Baghel, WHO representative Mrinal Mahadik and others.