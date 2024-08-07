MP: Mangod-Amjhera Road Repair Neglected; Damaged Road Lacking White Lines And Signboards

The culvert near Khedaapati temple on Mangod-Amjhera road without any signboard on either side |

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): Despite earlier reports highlighting the need for repair and installation of signboards on the main Mangod-Amjhera road, no work has been seen on the ground till now.

According to commuters, the Madhya Pradesh Road Transport Department appears to be careless, seemingly waiting for a major accident to occur. The culvert near Amjhera Khedaapati temple has been built, but no signboards have been installed on either side of the main road, increasing the risk of accidents, especially at night.

The road is also plagued by overgrown bushes, reducing its width and the presence of Nilgai (antelope), which has caused injuries to many people. During the rainy season, bushes hang over the road near the pond walls, making it even more hazardous.

Despite being a busy route used by many high-ranking officials and politicians, the Road Transport Corporation remains inactive.

The entire road from Amjhera to Mangod is damaged, lacking white lines and signboards. Blind turns on the road have not been addressed and officials seem unresponsive to concerns raised by local authorities, including Sardarpur tehsildar Mukesh Bamniya.

The forest SDO Ransore has suggested installing signboards to protect against Nilgai, but the Road Transport Corporation's Amit Bhuria has failed to provide a satisfactory response.