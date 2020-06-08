Fashion statement the 'masked' way

She added that all these prepared masks by designers are washable, re-usable and decorative.

While women prefer colours, designs and ornaments, men prefer memes, branding and customisation on their masks. Custom printers in the city are printing memes on plain coloured masks, which are trending in men.

“The evolving trend in custom masks is face printed masks,” Jay Agrawal, a custom designer, said. He added that people prefer to see their face complete and it makes identification easier.

“Since, we were already customising pillow cases and other fabrics, customising face masks does not require new machinery and is trending among many people in all the age-groups,” Agrawal said.

During such uncertain and stressful times, perhaps making the most out of the given situation is necessary. “If one must now wear a mask out in public by law, then why not wear a mask that one feels both protected and good in? As the face mask becomes a necessary part of our daily attire, why not express ourselves through it as we do with the rest of our outfit?” said fashion designing student Ishika Sachdeva.