Fashion statement the 'masked' way

Indore: Wearing a mask covering half your face is an essential precaution, but nobody said it had to be a plain and boring mask! As the city enters unlock phases, Indoreans give a unique style and touch to their mask with patterns, matching dresses, cartoons, customs and even printing out their own face.
Masks started as a mere method of protection against COVID-19 (coronavirus), is now turning into a blooming business and the world’s biggest fashion statement.
“Face masks have been steadily gaining popularity, primarily for the purpose of protection and decreasing one’s chances of catching COVID-19, and now as somewhat of a form of creative expression as well,” Srishit Sogani, an entrepreneur selling custom masks, said.
She added that many women and some fashion brands are making face masks with scraps of leftover fabric and the intention of filling a gap in the market.
“For a woman to wear the same dull mask every day can really make the day feel dull, so most fashion designers and boutiques are now preparing custom masks for themselves and their customers,” Kanika Kumari, a boutique owner, said.
She added that all these prepared masks by designers are washable, re-usable and decorative.
While women prefer colours, designs and ornaments, men prefer memes, branding and customisation on their masks. Custom printers in the city are printing memes on plain coloured masks, which are trending in men.
“The evolving trend in custom masks is face printed masks,” Jay Agrawal, a custom designer, said. He added that people prefer to see their face complete and it makes identification easier.
“Since, we were already customising pillow cases and other fabrics, customising face masks does not require new machinery and is trending among many people in all the age-groups,” Agrawal said.
During such uncertain and stressful times, perhaps making the most out of the given situation is necessary. “If one must now wear a mask out in public by law, then why not wear a mask that one feels both protected and good in? As the face mask becomes a necessary part of our daily attire, why not express ourselves through it as we do with the rest of our outfit?” said fashion designing student Ishika Sachdeva.
