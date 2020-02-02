Exam Tips: Use PQRST technique for better retention, says Psychology teacher Nida Khan

From the perspective of understanding, Psychology seems interesting, but while attempting CBSE board examination scoring often matters more.
Psychology is a highly scoring subject and also plays an important role in what we do on a day-to-day basis, which is especially true for students. It is the study of a person's mental process, experiences and behaviour. How we learn and incorporate information is directly influenced by psychology.
Also it is concerned with how students learn and develop, often focusing on subgroups such as gifted children and those subject to specific disabilities. It gives students an opportunity to learn various theories of learning as well as their personal learning style can help them better understand information and develop positive study habits.
Informing how a student can score and understand all the aspects of the subject, Psychology teacher Nida Khan shared the following expert tips:
Marks distribution
Variations in Psychological Attributes: 9 marks
Self and Personality: 10 marks
Meeting Life Challenges: 7 marks
Psychological Disorders: 10 marks
Therapeutic Approaches: 7 marks
Attitude and Social Cognition: 8 marks
Social Influence and Group Processes: 7 marks
Psychology and Life: 6 marks
Developing Psychological Skills: 6 marks
Most Important Topics
• Application of Psychology
• Self and Personality
• Intelligence and Aptitude
• Attitude and Social Cognition
• Therapeutic Approaches and Counselling
How to prepare for CBSE Class 12 Psychology
1. Peer learning: Explain what you have learnt to your peers or classmates. For example, if you are reading a theory by Sigmund Freud, try explaining what you have understood to someone else who knows the subject matter and then discuss for long term retention.
2. Self Application: Put your knowledge to use. The great thing about psychology is that you can practice the concepts in your real life. You can apply the concepts you learn in your class on different situations in life to test the validity of the given text.
3. Read, Read and Read: To know more about the terminology and the subject, submerge yourself in psychological texts and magazines like Psychology Today. Revise your concepts regularly.
4. Use Mnemonics: Use different learning strategies to remember the definitions and points like First letter technique, Chunking etc.
5. PQRST Method: Preview, Question, Read, Summarise and Test. Use this technique for a longer retention of the subject material.
Tips for scoring good marks in examination
1. During the exam, try to write your descriptive answers in points and give pictorial or graphical illustrations wherever possible. It enhances visibility of your answers.
2. Scan the paper before answering.
3. For long answer type questions, before starting, frame a skeleton of the answer in the margin.
4. Be crisp and to the point in very short questions. One word for 1 marker and 2 lines for 2 marker.
5. Be thorough with your practical. You can hit a full 30 in viva and project submission.
6. Make small flowcharts while preparing. It will definitely save time while your revision just before the exam.
7. Study the terminologies well. Learn the main points of a topic and understand the explanation.
