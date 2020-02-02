Exam Tips: Use PQRST technique for better retention, says Psychology teacher Nida Khan

From the perspective of understanding, Psychology seems interesting, but while attempting CBSE board examination scoring often matters more.

Psychology is a highly scoring subject and also plays an important role in what we do on a day-to-day basis, which is especially true for students. It is the study of a person's mental process, experiences and behaviour. How we learn and incorporate information is directly influenced by psychology.

Also it is concerned with how students learn and develop, often focusing on subgroups such as gifted children and those subject to specific disabilities. It gives students an opportunity to learn various theories of learning as well as their personal learning style can help them better understand information and develop positive study habits.

Informing how a student can score and understand all the aspects of the subject, Psychology teacher Nida Khan shared the following expert tips: