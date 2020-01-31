Exam anxiety: Child rights body to reach out to students to prevent suicides in MP

BHOPAL: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and School education department will start a month long campaign to help students combat examination stress and prevent suicides among the depressed lot.
Panel of experts including renowned psychologists will remain available for students on various platforms including twitter, facebook, youtube etc to counsel students and prevent suicides among students.
School education department will start the campaign Pariksha Parv in February and March to change the perspective of children towards exams.
The programme has been divided in two phases to make it more effective. Training has been started for teachers and other officials of the school education department by psychologists, who will train them on how to recognize students in stress and ones with suicidal tendency.
A list of do’s and don’ts has been prepared and will be distributed among parents, teachers and students.
In phase two that starts from February awareness messages in form of jingles and radio spots will be telecast.
Moreover, live streaming sessions on facebook, twitter and youtube will begin in February till March 31. Students can interact with panel of experts to reduce the exam stress.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has instructed all state commissions to actively participate in the campaign and provide links of these events and live streaming sessions on its websites.
NCPCR will act as nodal agency for live streaming sessions on social media. Students, teachers and parents can reach it through http://twitter.com/NCPCR and http://facebook.com/NCPCR. More information and videos can also be reached at NCPCR websites.
Experts have been advised to hold session with parents in parent-teacher meetings and in School Management Committees as well.
MP third highest in student suicides
According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report 2018, 862 students committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh, third highest after Maharashtra and Tamilnadu. Figures have gone up considering that in 2015 stood at 625.
In 2019 a dozen students committed suicide within 48 hours after the result of class 10 and 12 were declared including a merit holder girl apparently over their less than expected performance in examination.
Citing reason behind rising suicidal trend, psychologist Dr Amita Singh said tolerance level among students is going down while expectations from parents and peer pressure is increasing.
