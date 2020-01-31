Exam anxiety: Child rights body to reach out to students to prevent suicides in MP

BHOPAL: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and School education department will start a month long campaign to help students combat examination stress and prevent suicides among the depressed lot.

Panel of experts including renowned psychologists will remain available for students on various platforms including twitter, facebook, youtube etc to counsel students and prevent suicides among students.

School education department will start the campaign Pariksha Parv in February and March to change the perspective of children towards exams.

The programme has been divided in two phases to make it more effective. Training has been started for teachers and other officials of the school education department by psychologists, who will train them on how to recognize students in stress and ones with suicidal tendency.