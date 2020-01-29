AIIMS Bhopal to be nodal center for coronavirus

Indore: After issuing high alert in the state for coronavirus, health minister Tulsi Silawat directed health officials to make All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, as the nodal centre for disease in the state.

Addressing a meeting at Residency Kothi on Wednesday, he said separate centres will be set up in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa and Sagar. The minister also directed officials to alert city’s 18 hospitals, which are authorised for treatment of H1N1 and to set up separate ward for coronavirus as well.

“There is nothing to be scared as no case tested positive in the state yet. However, people need to remain alert and take precautions to prevent disease,” Silawat appealed to people. An advisory for the people to prevent the disease was issued by health department after the meeting.

145 passengers screened: Health deptment officials screened 145 passengers for Dubai-Indore flight of Air India. “As many as 145 passengers were screened from the flight that landed in Indore at 1.45 am. No passenger was found affected. Health officer Dr Kadam led the team, which screened the patients,” chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.