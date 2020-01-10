Exam Tips: Get to the core, says English expert Induja Mishra

It has been seen that many students struggle not just with words but even basic spellings due to excessive use of slang shorts and blend of different languages. English Core examination prepares students for both - language skills required for academic study and language skills required at workplace.

English teacher Induja Mishra shared the basics of preparation that can help students to score well in board examination.

Change in exam pattern

The paper has been divided into theory and practical wherein the theory paper will be of 80 marks. Assessment for Speaking and Listening (ASL) will be of 20 marks. A well presented speech and concentrating on listening exercises can help students to attain almost full marks.

Distribution of marks

Reading section: 20

Writing section: 30

Literature section: 30

ASL (Practical): 20

Section-wise changes

Reading section

It will have 2 passages:

* One for comprehension consisting of 12 marks

* Second for note making, where the marks are divided into two questions of 4 marks each.

Writing skill

No major change in this section. It requires students to prepare for short long writing skills.

Literature section

There has been a major change in the pattern for literature section. Four prose chapters and a poem have been included other than the existing chapters and poems. Novel has been removed.

Eight marks of objective type questions from the prose and poems will make the paper short and interesting. Other than this, 5 questions of 2 marks each will be asked to test students’ comprehensive and analytical skills. The 2 long questions of 6 marks each should be attempted with extra care.

Most important chapters

* Lost Spring

* Deep Water

* Indigo

* Poets and Pancakes

* The Interview

* The Third Level

* Journey to the End of the Earth

* On the Face of it

* Memories of Childhood

Must note:

Character-sketches of all protagonists and the theme-based questions for long answers may be asked, so prepare accordingly.

How to prepare?

Revise and practise formats of writing skills regularly.

Time management strategy needs to be worked upon.

Practise sample papers to test speed and confidence.

Reading of all the chapters of literature, (along with the meanings of difficult words), must be done numerous times.

Usage of impressive quotations and phrases from textbook is an essential feature.

How to attempt?

* Reading section needs to be attempted first, which is lengthy.

* The questions of the Comprehension Passage should be read first and then the passage.

* Literature portion should be attempted next, as the answers are already present in the mind.

* Note - making must be done in brief followed by a short summary in about 80-100 words.

* Writing skills: Needs best expressions and adhering to formats.

