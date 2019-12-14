Exam Tips: Geography is important for competitive exams

Indore: Geography at Higher Secondary level prepares our students for the future by empowering them to understand and analyse a changing physical world. They will gain important knowledge about contemporary challenges in the areas of the environment, population growth and globalisation as well as their impact on the world.

Students develop a global outlook as they learn about solutions to these issues and observe patterns and relationships across the face of the earth. Although it’s an optional subject but it’s most important subject for competitive exams.

Guiding students on scoring well in board examination, Geography subject expert Neetu Dixit explains pattern changes, how to tackle them and tips for preparing for examination.

Changes in pattern of Geography examination

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has made some important changes in the examination pattern of class 12 from this year. From introducing internal choices to objective type questions in the question paper for board exams, students must be aware of every minute detail of the changed examination pattern.

25% multiple choice questions (MCQs) in all the subjects in board exam 2020. In geography out of 70, only 52 marks will be given to the subjective type questions where students are required to write the detailed answers & 18 marks OTQ’s (objective type questions). This will definitely help students improve their scores in exams and lessen the burden of writing a lengthy paper. Moreover, MCQs will push students to study each and every topic with proper understanding.

Board has introduced more number of internal choices that helps students to pick a question which they are more confident about. This definitely helps them enhance their marks in the board examination.

Essential tips to prepare for Geography examination

* For OTQs read all chapters thoroughly and prepare for short questions and read the key notes.

* Questions are not framed directly so read question carefully and then attempt.

* Extracts are given from in between the chapter and questions are framed based on it. Thorough reading will help you to solve questions.

* Make sure that you have prepared all maps, notes and collected new data related to chapter.

* For subjective questions solve as many old papers as possible and that too within the given time. Set stop watch and try to solve paper in two & half hours, so you can utilise half an hour to check your mistakes. Further review time will help you ensure that you don’t skip a question and highlight important points in answer sheet.

* Avoid unnecessary elaboration and focus on important points.

* Focus on map based questions like trans–continental railways, agriculture pattern of various parts of world etc.

* Please focus on glossaries (key terms of chapters)

* Studying maps can be truly difficult. You can take photo copies of maps and paste at the place from where you can see regularly and focus.

* Make flow charts on important topics for quick revision.

* It is good to have small break after one hour of studies to focus more.

* Discussion on various topics with the friends will help you to prepare easily.

* Take your pre board exams seriously to check your mistakes and weaknesses.

* OTQ’s can help you to score good only when you will read chapter and notes carefully.

Geography paper is divided into 3 parts:

* 30 marks are allocated to practical work

* 35 marks Part A- Fundamentals of Human Geography

* 35 marks Part B-India: People and Economy

Important topics to score well

* Resources and development {12 marks}

* Transport, communication & trade {national-7 marks & international-10 marks }

* Human Activities {10 marks}

* People from both part A& B {5marks}

As told to TINA KHATRI