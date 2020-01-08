Events in Indore on Wednesday 8/Jan/20

Colours of incredible India at Jain Diwakar College
Shri Jain Diwakar College organised a cultural event, under this various games and competitions were organised like singing, photography, fancy dress etc in which all the students participated enthusiastically. Students gave electrifying performance in fancy dress in which they executed different cultures of the country. The programme was conducted by Prof Riya Neema, director Anjana Dhakad and principal Dr Sangeeta Bharuka were also present on this occasion.
Annual Sports Meet of MLZS concludes
Annual Sports Meet 2019-20 of Mount Litera Zee School concluded on Wednesday. Students enthusiastically participated in different outdoor and indoor games in the 3 day sport fest like basketball, tennis, volleyball, cricket, football, kabaddi, carom, chess, karate, table tennis etc .The overall champions trophy award was bagged by the Mahatma Gandhi House for their numerous achievements. The occasion was graced by chief guests physical trainer at DAVV prof SK Yadav, School MD Mayank Raj Singh Bhadoria, principal DharmVerma, vice-principal Nalini Chouhan along with the other dignitaries like RC Yadav, admin & Planning Index Group and School CEO RoopeshVerma. The prize distribution was done by the chief guest and other dignitaries.
Annual programme ‘Udaan’ of Guajarati College inaugurated
Three-day-long annual cultural programme ‘Udaan’ of PMB Guajarati Commerce College was inaugurated in the presence of chief guest ICAI Indore Chapter president CA Pankajbhai Shah on Wednesday. The programme was presided over by Shri Gujarati Samaj president Kishorebhai Doshi. College principal Dr Kamlesh Bhandari presented the annual cultural report of the college. Stduents presented splendid cultural programmes and enthralled audience with their performances. the programme was conducted by principal representative Dr Rajendra Sharma. Narendrabhai V Patel proposed vote of thanks at the end of the programme. Participants from more than 25 colleges of the city performed in the inter-college solo and group dance competition.
Twinkle Solanki felicitated with ‘Young Scientist Award’
Twinkle Solanki research student of School of Chemical Science DAVV was facilitated with ‘Young Scientist Award’ by Indian Science Congress Association at 107th ceremony held in Bangalore on Tuesday. Vice president Venkaiah Naidu presented the award at the concluding ceremony. This year the ceremony was held at University of Agricultural Sciences from January 3 to January 7 which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Twinkle completed here research under the guidance of Dr Pratibha Sharma professor of School of Chemical Sciences. University vice chancellor prof Renu Jain and registrar Dr Anil Sharma congratulated Twinkle on this achievement and wished for her bright future.
Elite Divas Group holds musical theme party
Elite Divas Group organised a party at city hotel recently. Group organiser Sona Kasturi informed that all the members were dressed in red colours attires and enjoyed musical theme party. Rachna Dhule said that various entertaining activities were organised in which everybody participated enthusiastically. On this occasion, Urvashi Maheshwari, Sarla Mandhwani, Sapna Vyas, Mani Joshi and others were present
Inter-college debate competition at RPL Maheshwari College
Inter-college debate competition was organised under annual function ‘Sarthak Srajan’ of Rukmadevi Pannalal Laddha Maheshwari College on Tuesday. Event started with lighting the lamp and garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati. College principal Dr Rakesh Jhalani presented the welcome speech. Various colleges of city participated in the competition. Cardiologist Dr Jitendra Sankhla also addressed the gathering. The programme was presided over by Laxmidevi Jhalani. On this occasion, prof Gopal Pujari, prof Abhishek Pandey, Vijayvargiya Community national vice-president Harish Vijayvargiya, Yashbhushan Jain, Mala Thakur and others were present. Judges of the competition were Ajay Sarda and Bupendra Namdev. The programme was conducted by Dr Rajshri Narvane and vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Anjana Gorani.
