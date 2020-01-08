Events in Indore on Wednesday 8/Jan/20

Inter-college debate competition at RPL Maheshwari College

Inter-college debate competition was organised under annual function ‘Sarthak Srajan’ of Rukmadevi Pannalal Laddha Maheshwari College on Tuesday. Event started with lighting the lamp and garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati. College principal Dr Rakesh Jhalani presented the welcome speech. Various colleges of city participated in the competition. Cardiologist Dr Jitendra Sankhla also addressed the gathering. The programme was presided over by Laxmidevi Jhalani. On this occasion, prof Gopal Pujari, prof Abhishek Pandey, Vijayvargiya Community national vice-president Harish Vijayvargiya, Yashbhushan Jain, Mala Thakur and others were present. Judges of the competition were Ajay Sarda and Bupendra Namdev. The programme was conducted by Dr Rajshri Narvane and vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Anjana Gorani.