Employers can’t terminate employees due to coronavirus lockdown, says lawyer Girish Patwardhan in webinar

All the employers of public and private establishment are advised by Central Govt. to extend their coordination by not terminating their employees, casual or contractual workers or reduce their wages. If any worker takes leave, he should be deemed to be on duty without any deduction

This was stated by noted lawyer Girish Patwardhan while addressing a webinar organized by Indore Management Association organized on Friday. The subject of the webinar was “Employer Responsibility & Workforce during Lockdown”.

Narrator for the session Patwardhan is a Practicing Lawyer and partner of Patwardhan Law Associates. Last year, he was elected president of High Court Bar Association. He has a huge experience of conducting seminars and workshops.

Patwardhan started the session by stating that, Corona Virus was declared as notified disaster by which govt is empowered to invoke Disaster Managment Act and scheme of the said Act.

Referring to the directive, principle of State and policy Adv. Patwardhan said they are enshrined in Part IV of Constitution of India, reflects that India is a welfare state which seeks to ensure maximum happiness of the maximum number of people.