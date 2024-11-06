EAG Delegates To Be Given Traditional Indian Welcome At Indore Airport

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The delegates coming to the city to participate in the 41st meeting of Eurasian Group (EAG) Plenary & working group, which is scheduled to be held from November 25 to 29, will be given traditional Indian welcome at the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport.

Liaisoning and police officers be will be present in every vehicle of delegates to give them required information. After successfully hosting several editions of Global Investor Summit, G-20 working Group meeting and 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) Convention, cleanest city of the country is going to host 41st meeting of Eurasian Group (EAG) Plenary & working group at Brilliant Convention Centre from November 25 to 29.

The delegates will also be visiting a historic place of Dhar district. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is also likely to be present in the meeting. Eurasian Group (EAG) deals with the issue of combating money laundering and financing of terrorism.

A meeting was held here on Tuesday in which divisional commissioner Deepak Singh discussed the arrangements to be made for the arrival of EAG delegates. Collector Asheesh Singh, IMC commissioner Shivam Verma, additional commissioner of police Amit Singh, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh, deputy commissioner (Revenue) Sapna Lovanshi along with director of Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport and officers of other departments were present in the meeting.

Dhar collector Priyank Mishra and superintendent of police Dhar Manoj Kumar Singh were also present in the meeting through VC. The divisional commissioner reviewed the arrangements to be made for the entire tour programme from the arrival of representatives and observers of EAG Plenary team and gave necessary instructions.

He gave necessary guidelines regarding other security arrangements. He gave necessary instructions to the officials of Food Department, Health Department and other departments. He instructed that adequate security arrangements arrangements including fire, electricity should be ensured at places where the guests would stay and gave instructions for the activation of a control room.