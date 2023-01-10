e-Paper Get App
Dual citizenship: Centre looking into plea, says Jaishankar

*E-visa facility for UK NRIs resumes from December *Trade talks with UK in progress

MANISH UPADHYAYUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 04:23 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping the NRIs in good humour, the External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, has said that the Centre is looking into the matter of their dual-citizenship. He also informed that e-visa facility for NRIs living in the United Kingdom has resumed from December.

The minister said this to the members of the Friends of MP’s UK chapter in an unscheduled interaction which came as a surprise to the NRIs on Sunday night at the Brilliant Convention Centre on the sidelines of the 17th Pravasi Bharitya Diwas (PBD) Conference. The Friends of MP’s UK Chapter was led by Rohit Dixit.

Asked about the possibility of dual citizenship, he said that the Centre was looking into it. He also informed that the e-visa facility, which was put on hold during the pandemic has been resumed for the NRIs living in the UK from December. Jaishnakar also said talks over a major trade agreement between India and the UK are in progress.

Jaishankar also said. “The UK government has raised the issue of illegal Indian immigrants. Illegal immigrants were allotted a limited timeframe, but have overstayed. They are mainly construction workers,” he added. 

article-image

