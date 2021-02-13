DHAR: Tribals were wronged, say their leaders as they blame police for one sided action following violent dispute between two groups

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The leaders and activists of Jai Adivasi Yuvashakti Sangh (JAYSS) staged protest at police station here on Friday to protest against a five-month old incident wherein a tribal youth was beaten. But they returned following assurance given by police official.
On September 10, 2020, there was a dispute over a platform on which idol of Lord Bhairav was installed. The dispute took place between two groups. One of the groups was of tribals. During the tiff, a tribal youth Rahul, son of Rajaram, received sever injuries on head. He was under treatment in Dahod for a month. Police had registered cases against both the parties.
The tribals have alleged that police action was one-sided as the police named 15 tribals as accused whereas the other group had come with an intention to assault Rahul and other tribals. The other group abused the tribal group and also damaged their vehicles by pelting stones. But the police didn’t take action against them.
The JAYSS presented witnesses, medical reports of Rahul and submitted an application demanding immediate action against other group. The tribals had come to go on an indefinite hunger strike outside police station but they returned after thana incharge Prateek Rai assured of appropriate action in the matter. Block president of JAYSS Rajendra Singh Gamad said tribals returned after Rai’s assurance.