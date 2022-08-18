Dhar shuttlers shine in state senior badminton championship

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Swati Solanki, a Sports Authority of India shuttler, registered a 22-20,21-17 win in the women's singles final over Gauri Chitatti, hailing from Indore in the 60th inter-district and 75th Madhya Pradesh state senior badminton championship 2022. The tournament was held in Indore from August 13 to 18.

Swati Solanki and Bhumika Verma (Dewas) registered a 21-17, 15-21,21-19 win over Priyanka Panth, Aishwarya Mehta during the women’s doubles final.

Kanishka Verma from Dhar and Swati Solanki bagged the runners-up position in mixed doubles. PiyushBobdea and ShubhamPrajapati who hail from Dhar bagged the runners-up place in the men's doubles.

District badminton association president and the present titular Maharaja of Dhar Hemendra Singh Pawar, Sports Authority of India in-charge Sharmila Tejawat, Naresh Bhavsar extended hearty congratulations to all the players and wished them a bright future.

