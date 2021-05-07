Dhar: Sexagenarian beats Covid with sons after husband’s death in Gandhwani, lent courage to family to withstand virus

Gandhwani (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): A sexagenarian, who lost her husband to Covid-19 and was infected too with her sons, beat the virus with her strong will and courage.

Retired patwari Shantilal Gupta was infected with coronavirus and was under treatment at a private hospital in Indore since April 13. He succumbed to Covid-19 on April 17. After his cremation, the family members went to the Gandhwani Community Health Centre for tests. Three family members were found corona positive.

They were home quarantined on doctors’ advice. The sons began losing courage but their mother Manorama Gupta gave them strength and courage and finally the family beat Covid-19.