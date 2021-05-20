Dhar: Lack of awareness hampers vaccination drive in Sardarpur, people reaches vaccination centre without booking slots

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Vaccination drive for 18-plus category began in Sardarpur block of the district on Wednesday. However, many had to return from vaccination centres without getting jab, as they didn’t book the slots.

As the message regarding vacation for 18-plus being started at Sardarpur town circulated, many residents got themselves registered in the COWIN portal. But, most of them reached the vaccination centre without booking slots.

An official, who is part of the vaccination team, said that very few had booked slots for getting jab. “Many youngsters got themselves registered in the portal but they didn’t book slots. They showed us only registration messages. Later, we asked them to book slots. We also inform them as to how they can book the slots,” said the official, wishing not be quoted.

Another officer said that the people are not aware about the proper process of registration. “If people living in town who are using smartphones and computers are not aware properly, you can imagine the situation of the rural areas, where there are very few people using smartphones. The internet connectivity is also a big problem,” he said.

Block Medical officer, Sheela Mujalda said, “People have to book slots before visiting vaccination centres. There is no walk-in facility for people coming from the 18 to 44 age category.”