Dhar: Devotees throng Bhojshala as four-day Basant Panchami festival begins

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Basant Panchami was celebrated with pomp in the famous Bhojshala temple of Dhar on Saturday. Worship and Havan of Maa Vagdevi Saraswati started with sunrise amid tight planned security arrangements. A large number of devotees started arriving since morning. The administration made its own preparations.

The four-day Basant Panchami festival will be celebrated in Bhojshala by Bhoj Utsav Samiti and Hindu organisations from sunrise to sunset by darshan and havan. Like in the past, this year too, a large number of devotees from across the state thronged Dhar since early sunrise. Along with worship of Yagya, Havan, devotees also raised slogans in praise of Raja Bhoj and Mother Saraswati .

Entire campus decorated with flowers

Hemant Dauraya of Bhoj Utsav Committee said that 988th Bhoj Utsav was being celebrated this year. Darshan, worship and havan began at sunrise on Basant Panchami. Devotees started pouring in early morning. Attractive decorations were done around and inside Bhojshala premises. Bhojshala was covered with saffron flags. Hanuman Chalisa was also recited at 9:00 am.

Collector stands in queue with family for darshan

On Basant Panchami, Dhar collector Dr Pankaj Jain along with his parents performed prayers at Bhojshala. The collector took his family and went inside the Bhojshala temple through a queue like a normal devotee.

Procession taken out in town

Procession was taken out from Lalbagh in the afternoon. Hindu leader and Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra was present as chief guest. The procession visited different localities for more than two hours. After reaching Bhojshala, Kapil Mishra offered sacrifice in the havan. He also addressed the gathering. After completion of Maha Aarti and Yagya in the evening, Matrishakti Sammelan would be organised on Sunday in Bhojshala premises itself. In the evening, Bhajan Sandhya and Maha Aarti of Baba Khatu Shyamji were organised. Poetry meet would be organised on Monday. On Tuesday morning, the four-day Bhoj festival would end with Kanya Pujan.

There was enthusiasm among women and kids regarding the event. The women took to the streets with safa (head cover) and also demonstrated their strength. At the same time, the district administration and police department made elaborate arrangements for the spring festival. Around 600 policemen were deployed in Bhojshala and the entire Dhar city.

Police were deployed inside and outside the Bhojshala. Indore Range DIG Chandrashekhar Solanki and other police officers were constantly keeping an eye on Bhojshala and the city. DSP, TI, SDM and Tehsildar were also present at their fixed points in Bhojshala and campus.

Dhar will be the center of education, culture and faith – Mishra

Addressing the occasion, Hindu leader, Kapil Mishra who was the chief guest on the occasion said that the saga of King Bhoj, whose knowledge, glory and might goes up to Afghanistan, who is a true worshiper of Mother Saraswati. The city of such a scholar and mighty King Bhoj will soon establish its pride in the country and abroad by becoming a center of education and faith like Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi, the Bhojshala established by Raja Bhoj and the statue of Mother Saraswati will be restored to its glory by bringing it back to London.

He said that like Ayodhya, continuous efforts are being made to restore the glory of Dhar's Bhojshala by freeing it from the clutches of tyrants for more than 1000 years. Meaningful efforts are being made to bring the idols of Bindu deities from abroad.

Mishra said in his speech that even at the time of independence of the country, some people forcibly encroached upon the country and Hindu religious places, as a result of which the country was divided but now the Hindu society and the country have got their rights and their rights. To protect the places of worship, we will have to wake up with full force and oppose people with such mentality.

