Dhar: Youth training programme for fit India held

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Nehru Yuva Kendra, Dhar, an institution of Union ministry of youth programme and sports, organised a training programme of youth on health, positive lifestyle and fit India in Amjhera. The event was held under the guidance of District Youth Officer, Bhoj Yuva Mandal and Rana Bakhtawar Yuva Mandal.

Ayurvedic medical officers Sangeeta Alawa and Sanju Alawa were guests of honour.

In their lectures, they shed light on how one can stay completely healthy and fit by adopting yoga. District panchayat member Kamal Yadav gave detailed information about yoga to the children through a quiz and said “We should inculcate yoga first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.”

Sumit Singh, Ishita Mukati and Rajkumar Chouhan explained benefits of Surya Namaskar to the youth by performing peacock asana, karna peedasana, halasana and many other asanas. All the asanas of yoga were conducted by yoga guru Jagdish Sharma.

The message and dialogues of Fit India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other players were shown through the clip on the projector. During the training, a drawing competition based on yogasanas was organised. All the youth made different postures of yoga in their drawing. Stationery and certificates were provided to all the participants. School principal Reena Upadhyay wished for the bright future of the children.

