Dhar: 'Country moving forward on path of continuous progress'

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Dhar (BJYM) took out a 'Vikas Teerth' bike rally from the major roads of the district on Wednesday to commemorate the successful eight years of the Modi government. Also, they explained and praised various development works which have been completed by the Modi government.

While addressing the rally, BJP district president Rajiv Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many events were organised by the district organisation to promote good governance, poor welfare, and others.

BJYM district in-charge Jayant Rao Garud added that during the successful 8 years of the Central Government, historic decisions have been taken in the interest of the country. The records set by the country over the years have strengthened India's global image.

At the same time, while moving towards achieving the goal of Antyodaya, the country is moving forward on the path of continuous progress, touching new heights of development. Today every scheme is continuously monitored from its announcement till its implementation.

The rally was welcomed and felicitated by the party's supporters, workers, and leaders.

On this occasion BJP district president Rajiv Yadav, BJYM district in-charge Jayant Rao Garud, BJP district general secretary Sunny Rin, Yuva Morcha district president Jai Surya, and others were also prominently involved.