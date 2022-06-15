Dhar: Man helps woman find shelter, performs last rites on her death

Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A man, Gaurav Panwar, hailing from Manawar has shown his humane side by performing the last rites of an elderly woman who died of a heart attack at an old age home, here in Dhar on Tuesday. Gaurav had got the woman admitted to the old age home about three years back when he found her roaming in Manawar.

The deceased woman identified as Anari Bai, who hailed from Punjab, had been living in the old age home for the past three years. On Monday, she felt uneasy and stopped body movement. On which, ashram members rushed her to the district hospital where she was declared brought dead. As per the PM report, she had died of a heart attack.

Giving information, director Deependra Sharma said that there was no information about her family. On Monday, Panwar was informed about her death.

After coming to know about the incident, Gaurav rushed to Dhar and performed her last rites. The members of the old-age home also took part in the funeral. Gaurav has also earned appreciation from people in the area for providing a dignified farewell to the woman.

Read Also Dhar: 20 sarpanchs and 7060 panchs elected unopposed