Dhar: Bridegroom dies hours before his wedding, family donates eyes

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of the bridegroom, who died in a road accident hours before his wedding, donated his eyes.

The bridegroom Ajay Kumawat was killed while four others suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a divider on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway and overturned on Saturday. They were heading to the bride's place at Labriya village in Sardarpur Tehsil of Dhar district.

Acting on consent given by Kumawat’s family members, a team from MK International Eye Bank and Shri Murlidhar Kishangopal Parmarthik Trust visited his native Titgaria village under Anjad tehsil of Barwani district and collected eyes before the funeral.

Eye Bank and Trust members expressed gratitude towards Ajay’s beavered family members for their loss.

According to reports, the family members unanimously decided to donate his eyes for a noble cause.

Meanwhile, police investigation revealed that the driver of the car had dozed off momentarily, therefore he lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into the divider.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 05:18 PM IST