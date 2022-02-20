e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

Dhar: Bridegroom dies hours before his wedding, family donates eyes

He was killed after the he along with his family members overturned on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway on Saturday.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of the bridegroom, who died in a road accident hours before his wedding, donated his eyes.

The bridegroom Ajay Kumawat was killed while four others suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a divider on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway and overturned on Saturday. They were heading to the bride's place at Labriya village in Sardarpur Tehsil of Dhar district.

Acting on consent given by Kumawat’s family members, a team from MK International Eye Bank and Shri Murlidhar Kishangopal Parmarthik Trust visited his native Titgaria village under Anjad tehsil of Barwani district and collected eyes before the funeral.

Eye Bank and Trust members expressed gratitude towards Ajay’s beavered family members for their loss.

According to reports, the family members unanimously decided to donate his eyes for a noble cause.

Meanwhile, police investigation revealed that the driver of the car had dozed off momentarily, therefore he lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into the divider.

ALSO READ

Indore: Offline classes with 100% capacity on UTD campus from Monday Indore: Offline classes with 100% capacity on UTD campus from Monday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
Advertisement