Dhar: Body of teen couple who eloped found hanging from tree

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 04:04 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, the bodies of a teenage couple (an 18-year-old youth and a 15-year-old girl) who eloped from their houses were found hanging from a tree in Himmatgarh village falls under Dhar district.

As per details, the two were in a relationship. Meanwhile, the family members of the girl fixed her marriage near Rajgarh. The duo went missing from their houses on Tuesday evening to avoid marriage. Their relatives began a manhunt but were taken aback to find their bodies hanging from a tree near a farm in the village.

Kotwali Police received a call regarding two bodies hanging from a tree and rushed to the spot. The bodies were brought down by the police, taken into custody, and sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem to establish the cause of their death.

During the investigation, the police learned that a minor girl from a village had eloped with an 18-year-old boy named Samir Riyaaz, from the same village. On being informed, the police team including CSP Devendra Singh Dhurve, police station in-charge Sameer Patidar reached the spot and investigated for half an hour.

Forensic Science Laboratory Report (FSL) has also been apprised about the incident. TI suspected it to be a suicide but the police are currently investigating all the possible angles. No suicide note has been discovered at the crime scene.

The post-mortem of bodies was conducted by a panel of three doctors. Further reports are awaited. According to the FSL team, a teen couple committed suicide by hanging from a tree in order to avoid marriage. Police have also recovered their phones. Their call detail records revealed that the boy had spoken to the girl for a long time now. A police force has been deployed in the village to avoid untoward incidents.

