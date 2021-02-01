DHAR: 17-year-old girl becomes pregnant, accused arrested, her family came to know about pregnancy after she was admitted in hospital

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a man after a 17-year-old girl was declared pregnant by doctors at MY Hospital in Indore. The accused was arrested recently.

According to information, a 17 year-old- girl from Kukshi was taken to MY Hospital by her kin on falling sick. The doctor told them that she was eight months pregnant. A lady doctor of MY Hospital informed Kukshi police station incharge Kamal Gehlot about the incident. Gehlot immediately sent lady officer Urmila Rawat to MY Hospital in Indore after registering a zero FIR and got a DNA test conducted. Acting swiftly, Kukshi police arrested accused. Further investigation is on.

The girl lives with her mother and brother. The accused is girl’s neighbour. On finding the girl alone on June 27, 2020, he raped her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. Recently, when she fell sick, she was taken to MY Hospital where the doctors told her family that she is pregnant.