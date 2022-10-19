Dewas: 'Teachers should instil godly qualities in students'

DEWAS: San Thome Academy welcomed Rt Rev Dr Euyakim Mar Coorilos Suffragan Metropolitan. Words of wisdom were shared by the guest, Rt Rev Dr Euyakim Mar Coorilos.

In his speech the beloved Bishop guided the teachers to instil Godly qualities in students. He also said that such qualities can be imparted if the teachers communicate the same to students through their words, actions and personality.

The guest and other dignitaries were welcomed by the director of the institution, Hansy Thomas.

The teachers’ choir presented a prayer song. Solo dance and duet dance performances were presented by Bhavya Shrivastava, Adhishree Pandit and Divyansha Sharma respectively. Students’ choir presented a song on leadership. The vote of thanks was proposed by the principal of the institution, EK Joshi.

Rev Idiculla K George led the audience into the closing prayer and benediction was given by the bishop. The programme ended with the National Anthem.

Dewas: King George students win rugby competition

DEWAS: The students of King George Higher Secondary School won the trophy of Rugby 15S division three plate competition organised at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Orissa said school sport in charge Rajiv Thakur.

The championship was organised from October 8 to 15. The team included Jai Patel, Rohit Patel, Naveen Verma, Rajpal Pawar, and others. On this occasion, school principal Alka Kanojia and all the staff of the school extended their best wishes and congratulated them.