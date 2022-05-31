e-Paper Get App

Dewas: Students stage protest on Agra-Bombay Road over shifting of science college building

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 12:53 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of students from Bhopal road-adjacent Science College on Monday staged protest on the Agra - Bombay National Highway opposing shifting of their college to the newly constructed building situated about 12 kilometres away from there.

Teams from three police stations led by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Traffic), in-charge tehsildar rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. They assured students to raise their issues before the authorities. Only after that, students revoked their protest.

According to information, the new Science College building about 12 kilometres from Dewas town at Mendaki Dhakad village had become ready for about a year, but the administration failed to shift the college due to various reasons.

Meanwhile, opposing the decision, hundreds of students took to the road on Monday and raised protested. The police team from Kotwali, Nahar Darwaza, and Bank Note Press police stations rushed to the spot to control the situation as large number of vehicles stood bumper to bumper on both sides. Students seated in the middle of the road raised slogans against the administration and refused to go to the new college building.

Meanwhile, traffic DSP Kiran Sharma and in-charge tehsildar Poonam Tomar reached the spot to give a patient ear to their demands, explained and took a memorandum assuring proper action. Officials resumed vehicular movement on the national highway.

article-image

