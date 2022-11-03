Dewas: Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0: “Ladli Laxmi Vatika” inaugurated

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In the series of organising Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, on 2nd November, 'Ladli Laxmi Vatika' and 'Ladli Laxmi Path' was dedicated here at event held at Chimnabai School in Dewas. Live streaming of foundation day programme organised at state-level was organised.

During the program organised at Ravindra Bhawan, first installment Rs 12,500 of Ladli Laxmi 2.0 was disbursed among 1437 beneficiaries. As a part of the scheme, local MLA Gayatri Raje Panwar dedicated 'Ladli Laxmi Path' at Chimnabai School. The logo of Ladli Laxmi will also be installed in the Vatika with the plaque inscribed ‘Ladli Laxmi Vatika. During which, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mayor representative Durgesh Agrawal besides other public representatives, officials were present.

Notably, state government's flagship 'Ladli Laxmi ' completed 15 years, this scheme aims to encourage girls to pursue higher education and make them independent. Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the 'Ladli Laxmi' scheme in 2007. The scheme provides monetary benefits to eligible girl children to ensure they get a good education and change the perspective of society towards the birth of the girl's child. Under Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0, a provision has been made to give an incentive amount of Rs 25000 in two installments to Ladli Laxmi girls for higher education.