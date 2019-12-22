Develop small forests that can work as Indore’s lungs: CSI

Indore: Aiming for a healthy city along with the cleanest one, Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Indore Chapter appealed to the government to establish small but dense forests in the middle of the city which can work as the lungs of the city.

Society organised a workshop on discussing the ways to make Indore the healthiest city of the country on Sunday and submitted a memorandum to minister of sports and youth welfare Jitu Patwari with the suggestions along with their initiatives for the same.

Secretary of the society Dr Manoj Bansal said, “As the city growing, government should earmark the places for developing small forests in every part of the city so that it will always get fresh air and these forests work as the lungs for the city.”

Along with suggestions, Society also expressed willingness to launch a plantation drive on the bank of Kanh River and to take special health lecturers in schools.

“We don’t only want to preach about making Indore healthy but also want to play our part in the same. Each member of the society will go to government and private schools every week to give lectures and also to teach Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the children,” Bansal said.

Society members also talked about factors leading to cardiac disease and said that non-modifiable factors include age, family history and genetic factors while the modifiable risk factors such as physical inactivity, stress, blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, obesity and smoking. Modifiable factors can be controlled by healthy lifestyle, which in turn is supported by a greener and healthier city.

President of Society Dr JC Gupta said that doctors, NGOs, and social activists are helping the society to run a campaign for the same.

Meanwhile, Patwari assured the society members that he would put the proposal with the concerned minister and officials. “Government is working for making city healthy and soon we will work on the suggestions of the society and will help them in taking initiatives for the same,” the minister said.