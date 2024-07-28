Decoding Budget: Bhu Aadhaar For Every Land Parcel | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This news may surprise you, but it’s a fact. Now as every Indian has its Unique Aadhaar Identification Number, similarly, every land parcel will also have its Bhu-Aadhaar, Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN). Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made the announcement in this regard in the Union Budget 2024-25 presented in the Lok-Shaba on July 23.

The objective of introducing this landmark initiative is to stop land fraud as well as to create a digital data base of every piece of land in the country. The Central government has taken this significant step towards land reforms including rural and urban lands.

As per Budget proposal, a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number or 'Bhu-Aadhaar' for land of all rural areas and urban land will be digitised with their identity no. In the Union Budget 2022-23, FM Sitharaman had announced that the state would be encouraged to adopt ULPIN. But in the recently presented Budget she has announced that the Central government will provide financial assistance to the states to complete these land reforms within the next three years.

CA Kirti Joshi, Land Affairs expert

What is ULPID

Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) is part of Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). It is a 14-digit alpha-numeric identi?cation number accorded to a land parcel based on the longitude and latitude coordinates of the land parcel and depends on detailed surveys and geo-referenced Cadastral Maps. ULPIN system is based on International Standard which complies with Electronic Commerce Code Management Association (ECCMA) standard and Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) standard. GIS mapping to be carried out in cities Land records in urban areas will be digitised with GIS mapping. For this an IT-based system will be established for property record, administration, updation and tax administration.

How Bhu-Aadhaar will work

-First the plot will be geo-tagged using GPS technology to identify its exact geographical location.

-Then surveyors will do physical verification and measurement of boundaries of the plot.

-Details of the plot such as land owner's name, category of use, area, etc. will be collected. -All collected details will then be entered into the land record management system.

-The system will automatically generate a 14-digit Geo-Aadhaar number for the plot, which is linked to the digital record.

-Each Bhu Aadhaar will contain state code, district code, sub-district code, village code, unique ID number of the plot etc. T

he Bhu-Aadhaar number is marked on digital and physical land record document. Even if the land is transferred, divided into several parts or there is any change in it, the Bhu-Aadhaar number will remain the same for the geographical boundary of the plot.

Benefits of Bhu-Aadhaar

-It will ensure accurate land records through land-level mapping and measurement.

-Linking to Aadhaar will enable online access to land records.

-The government will have accurate land data for policy making.

This is quite unprecedented step of the Central government. It will eliminate ambiguity in plot identification, which often causes land disputes. The entire history and ownership details related to the plot can be tracked

-CA Kirti Joshi, Land Affairs expert