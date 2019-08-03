‘Declare Oct 2 as World Non-Violence Day’ Indorean submitted a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind

Indore: City’s distinguished residents on Friday submitted a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind in which they demanded that October 2, which is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, be declared as the World Non-Violence Day. The demand has been made in view of 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji.

Social organisation Vichar Manch gave a memorandum at the office divisional commissioner, which was handed over to deputy divisional commissioner Sapna Shiwale.

Shashikant Gupta read out the memorandum. Those present on the occasion included former MP Kalyan Jain, former vice chancellor Dr Bharat Chhaparwal, Alok Khare, Dinesh Puranik, senior labour union leader Shyamsundar Yadav, Shivaji Mohite, Arjun Rathore, Kailash Kushwah, Rudrapal, Vikas Pundalik, Dinesh Mandlecha and Sushila Yadav.