Death Calling: Victims Decided To Sleep Under New Roof To Avoid Rain In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The contractor and four labourers had on Thursday night decided to sleep under the newly-laid concrete roof of a cottage under construction in a resort in Choral village to avoid the rain. However, they never realised that the sleep would turn eternal. Their wails for help went unanswered in the night.

Without any help, they succumbed to injuries. The tragedy came to fore on Friday morning, when security guard reported for duty and saw the collapsed structure.

On being informed a police team led by SP Hitika Wasal and ASP Rupesh Dwivedi reached the spot with SDRF team. Two Poclain machines too were roped in for rescue operations.

However, all efforts went in vain and the rescuers only managed to retrieve the bodies. The deceased were identified as labourers Hariom Malviya (22) and Ajay Malviya (20) of Unchod village in Shajapur, Gopal Prajapati (60) of Chhota Bangarda, Raja aka Shailesh (22) of Nagin Nagar and contractor Pawan Panchal (35) of Banswara in Rajasthan. He was staying in Sai Sagar Colony, Rau. DSP Umakant Chaudhary said that the roof slab was constructed just a couple of days back. Around 20 to 22 labourers were working at the site since April. Most of them had left for their homes to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

While local labourers had gone home leaving only five behind at the site. Chaudhary claimed that resort owners had necessary permission from the administration. However, they were booked for negligence leading to the death.

According to reports, six cottages were being prepared at the resort and their structures appeared weak at first glance. The department concerned would ascertain quality of construction work, Chaudhary added. Local resident Sanjay Yadav said labourers and their contractor had taken shelter under the partially built cottage to escape the downpour and were asleep when the tragedy struck.

Security guard first witness to tragedy

"I was returning from the river around 6:30 am as usual when I noticed that a roof had collapsed at the resort. I rushed inside, calling out the labourers, but there was no response. I couldn't find anyone nearby. I then called the villagers and searched the debris closely, where we found two bodies trapped underneath. I immediately informed the police," said Vinod Yadav, security guard at the resort.

Structural flaws lead to collapse

Sources close to resort owners revealed that a gazebo was being constructed on the premises and mild steel pipes were used for the columns. However, the pipes were unable to bear the load, leading to roof's collapse. Civil engineering rules dictate that RCC columns and beams are essential for laying RCC slabs, a crucial safety measure that was seemingly overlooked in this case.

Providential escape for third

Malviya brother While Hariom and Ajay Malviya died in the tragedy, their elder brother Sachin Malviya survived as he had recently changed work location to Betul. He was working with the brother of contractor Pawan Panchal, who also died in the incident. Hariom and Ajay, both welders, were working there for months. Hariom had got married two months back.

Family of Raja aka Shailesh grieves

Family members of Raja aka Shailesh, who died in the incident, said that Raja had visited his sister’s place in Mhow tehsil for Rakhi and returned to the site only two days before the incident. He was the only breadwinner of the family, as his father had passed away and his elder brother was in jail.