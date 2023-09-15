DAVV Embraces ‘Bharat’ Shoves ‘India’ Out

DAVV UTD Campus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘The university will now use Bharat instead of India while referring to the country everywhere – in their day-to-day working and also in the syllabus.’

This was decided at the executive council meeting of the Devi Ahilya University held on Thursday.

It was also decided that Hindi would now be used in regular correspondence. Names and designations will also be written in Hindi on the nameplates of officers, vice-chancellor and department heads.

From now onwards, the university will not use the word India in its regular work and Hindi will be used for communicating with the government, students and colleges.

Apart from this, a green signal was given for promotion of 20 faculties of management, pharmacy and economics departments under the career advancement scheme. Promotion of technical staff of EMRC was also approved.

A budget of Rs 2 lakhs was approved for setting up a Sanskrit study centre to promote the language.

The special thing about the meeting was that this was the last meeting of all the six government nominees.

In the meeting, member Anant Pawar raised the issue that all correspondence should now be in Hindi and the executive council unanimously approved it.

The envelopes for the recruitment process of 92 posts going on in DAVV were not opened in this meeting. After all the interviews are done, the envelopes will be opened together.

However, most of the interviews are over. But the members argued that if the envelopes of some subjects are opened and appointments are given now, then the issue of seniority will arise between them and the rest of the faculty.

The tenure of six members nominated by the Chancellor in DAVV; Anant Pawar, Vishwas Vyas, OP Sharma, Jagdish Chauhan, Sunita Joshi and Monica Gaur, has ended. Now instead of the minimum 7 members needed for quorum of the executive council, only six members are left. The next meeting will be held only after the appointment of new members.

In another big decision, it was decided that 49 faculty members appointed on a contract basis will now get a monthly salary of Rs 50,000, which was Rs 35,000 earlier.