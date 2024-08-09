CUET UG: Registration To Begin Today, Counselling From Aug 27 To 29

Unsplash (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya University (DAVV) is all set to commence registration for first counselling session for CUET UG candidates beginning on Friday evening. After a delay in CUET UG results, which left many students anxious, the announcement of the counselling schedule has provided the much-needed relief.

The counselling will be held from August 27 to 29 at the university auditorium on Khandwa Road. The delay in CUET UG results by a month had caused confusion and concern among students eager to secure their spots in coveted courses. However, with the schedule now in place, DAVV is prepared to handle the influx of applicants.

Opportunities for late applicants

In a significant move, DAVV has announced that students who did not initially choose DAVV in their CUET preferences will be allowed to participate in the second round of counselling scheduled for September. A separate Google form will be made available for these students to apply. CUET coordinator at DAVV, Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja said that preparations for counselling are in full swing. 'Despite late results, we expect a high number of applications,' he stated.

Top courses in high demand

According to experts, the demand for top courses at DAVV remains strong. Senior Professor of IIPS, BK Tripathi, noted that courses such as ëMBA (Management Science), BCom (Honours), BA LLB, BA (Economics) and MBA e-commerce (5 years)í continue to be popular choices. However, fluctuations in demand may be observed for some courses like BCom (Account and Tax Management), BA (Sociology) and BA (Psychology).

Record registrations and competitive counselling

This year, DAVV saw a record 1.08 lakh registrations for CUET UG exam, with around 80pc of applicants sitting for the test. The university offers 25 courses in CUET UG, providing over 1400 seats, leading to intense competition with 70 contenders vying for each seat. This competitive scenario means that more than 95pc of applicants may not secure admission.

CUET UG: Key Facts

25 UG Courses: Including 14 integrated programmes, each spanning five years.

New Courses Added: This year, three new courses have been introduced, increasing the total from 22 courses last year.

Second Counseling Session for CUET PG

In related news, the second counselling session for CUET PG will take place on August 21 and 22. Registrations for this session are already complete. With over 500 seats vacant after the first round, only 250 available for major courses, competition remains stiff. On the first day, counselling will be held for ST, SC, OBC, EWS and other categories, while the second day will cater to the general category. Students with a rank up to 2,287 will be called for this session.

The most sought-after courses in PG include MBA Finance Administration, Marketing Management, Entrepreneurship, HR, E-Commerce, and Business Economics with a total of 43 courses offered this year. Despite having around 800 seats initially, over 1200 candidates have already been admitted.