MP: Lokayukta Complaint Against Retd RTO Official, BCLL CEO For Alleged Tax Evasion In Operating Buses

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta Bhopal has registered a complaint against the retired RTO official and the CEO of Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) for alleged tax evasion in operating buses, the officials said on Thursday.

One of the complainants had filed a 166 page complaint to the Lokayukta about the irregularities in operating the buses run by the BCLL with the support of the then RTO.

Sources said that buses that run through the BCLL have to pay the taxes to the RTO department. It is claimed that the CEO of BCLL Nidhi Singh had prepared a proposal in which tax exemption was suggested.

Allegedly then RTO official Sanjay Tiwari accepted the proposal and gave the exemption into the taxes. It is claimed that the decision of the officers had caused losses to the state coffers.

A letter written by Legal Advisor (of Lokayukta) Omkar Nath has asked the principal secretary urban development and housing department, and the transport commissioner to submit the detailed report till September 26 into the complaint.

Nidhi Singh told Free Press that she did not know about the complaint, but she predicts that it may be related to the tax of the buses.

'Till date, I have not received any notice from any agency and whenever I will be asked about the notice concerned, I will put my answer accordingly,' she said.