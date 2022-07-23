Crackdown on single-use plastic from August 1, says Indore Municipal Corporation

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal chairs meeting of plastic producers at AICTSL office on Friday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation is going to launch a crackdown on production, transportation, storage, distribution, sale of single-use plastic times from August 1.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal held a meeting with the city’s plastic producers and business associations over the ban banned single-use plastics from July 1.

Additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni, Pollution Control Board officials, AIMP president Pramod Dafria, IPPF president Sachin Bansal, Small Industries secretary ManojTiwari, office bearers of Plastic Association, producers, manufacturers and officers were present in the meeting.

Pal said that according to the rules and amendments of Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, 2021 and 2022, the production, transportation, storage, distribution, sale of 17 type items of single use plastic from July 1.

She said that the IMC is going to take action against people involved in production, transportation, storage, distribution, sale of banned single use plastic items from August 1.

According to the instructions of the Central and State Government, plastic plates, glasses, straws, spoons, forks and cups, plastic packing items, plastic invitation cards, plastic and PVC banners less than 100 microns, cigarette packets, earbuds with plastic stinks are banned items.

Necessary guidelines were given regarding production and non-manufacturing of 17 banned items along with plastic sticks of balloons, plastic flags, candy and ice cream sticks, thermocol decorations etc.

Along with this, the standard level of single use plastic was also discussed during the meeting with the producers and manufacturers.