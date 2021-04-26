Covid in Madhya Pradesh: UG, PG final year exams not before June, announces DAVV

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is not going to hold examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate final year students in May, as directed by the Department of Higher Education, due to Covid-19 situation. Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said, “Owing to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, DAVV is not in a position to hold UG and PG final year exams in May.

The exams are likely to be held in June.” The university also indicated that the exams would not be held before June 15. Earlier, UG and PG final and second-year exams were scheduled from April 1 in offline mode but due to surge in Covid-19, DAVV cancelled exams citing directives of DHE.

In January when the Covid-19 cases had come down in the state, the DHE had directed all universities in the state, including DAVV, to hold all examinations in offline mode from April 1. Accordingly, DAVV had planned UG final and second years exams from April 1.