Covid in Madhya Pradesh: UG, PG final year exams not before June, announces DAVV

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is not going to hold examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate final year students in May, as directed by the Department of Higher Education, due to Covid-19 situation. Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said, “Owing to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, DAVV is not in a position to hold UG and PG final year exams in May.
The exams are likely to be held in June.” The university also indicated that the exams would not be held before June 15. Earlier, UG and PG final and second-year exams were scheduled from April 1 in offline mode but due to surge in Covid-19, DAVV cancelled exams citing directives of DHE.
In January when the Covid-19 cases had come down in the state, the DHE had directed all universities in the state, including DAVV, to hold all examinations in offline mode from April 1. Accordingly, DAVV had planned UG final and second years exams from April 1.
But as the cases increased again, the DHE directed universities to cancel exams and gave a new schedule of exams. As per the new schedule, the university had to hold final year students' exams from May 1 in offline mode and first and the second-year students' exams were to be held in online open book mode in June.
But as the second wave of Covid-19 lashed the state, DHE instructed universities to hold UG and PG final year exams also in online open book mode instead of offline mode. However, DHE did not amend the exam schedule.
But the present Covid-19 situation leaves no scope for conducting exams. Resultantly, DAVV has decided to extend UG and PG final year exams by a month. It would also have to extend first and second-year exams from June to July.
