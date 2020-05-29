COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam contain coronavirus cases at two

Ratlam

With only two more COVID-19 positive patients, one 27-year-old resident of Shakti Nagar and 56-year-old woman of Sheranipura, the tally of COVID-19 patients in Ratlam contained at two. The two were tested positive on Thursday after sample test report at the Go Government Medical College (GMC) here.

As per official reports, out of total thirty sample reports released on Thursday evening, only one was found positive while remaining 29 reports turned down to be negative.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from the GMC after they were cured which includes one 10-year-old child.

Both the patients, the vicenarian and the woman who are undergoing treatment were found COVID-19 positive in the last couple of days. The 56-years-old woman came to the District Hospital for dialysis and was noticed having symptoms of COVID-19.

As per reports, two containment areas have also been added in the town list on Thursday evening, while one containment area Siddhachalam Colony was denotified on Friday and with this, the total number of containment areas remained eight in the town.

With the decreasing number of active cases, situation in the town seemed limping back to normal as the administration has given some relaxation to the shoppers here.