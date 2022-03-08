Covid-19 in Indore: Lethal for First & Second wave, March sputters out in third wave

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Remember the horrific scenes of March in 2020 and 2021. The inception of Covid-19 had brought the city as well as country to a standstill in the month of march in first two waves.

But, March, 2022 has brought relief for the city, as the disease is fading out.

The number of patients discharged is more than the number of patients found positive in the first week of the month.

If going through numbers, the number of patients found positive in the last seven days was only 128 while the number of patients discharged was 93% more i.e. 248.

The highest gap in the positive patients than the discharged patients was on March 7 when only three positive patients were found but 19 patients discharged. Similarly, 24 patients found positive on March 2 and 75 patients were discharged.

“Indore had seen a peak of the third wave of Covid-19 in the last week of January and cases have been decreasing since then. It is believed that the number of daily cases will drop to zero in the next couple of days,” a senior health officer said.

He added that a few cases will continue to be found positive for the next few days.

“Even when the cases are decreasing, people must not stop following Covid protocols as the disease is new and it is uncertain that new variants of the disease were found,” the officials said.

First two waves hit in March

Unlike 2020 and 2021, March 2022 is bringing relief to people as the Covid cases are decreasing. The first two waves had hit the city in March 2020 and March 2021, respectively.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:09 PM IST