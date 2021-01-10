Covid-19: 89 test positive, no death in Indore

Indore: As many as 89 patients tested positive out of 3,343 sample reports received on Sunday. Number of positive cases dropped below 100 after Diwali. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.66% and the total number of positive patients reached 56628. Zero deaths were reported due to which the total number of deaths remained 910, so far. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday was 709203. As many as 3229 samples were tested negative on Sunday. Department has taken 3098 more samples for testing including 1142 for RTPCR.

As many as 2250 patients are getting treatment in the city. Total 53468 patients have been discharged so far. Department has reported 167 patients discharged as well.