Covid-19: 533 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in city

Indore: At least 533 patients tested Corona positive out of 5,632 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 9.46 percent and total number of positive reached to 45,451. Three deaths were reported due to which total number of deaths reached 782 so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 5,38,924. As many as 5,069 samples were tested negative on Saturday.

The department collected 5,272 samples for testing including 3,274 for RTPCR and 2299 for Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 4,992 patients are taking treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 39,677 patients have been discharged so far. As many as 153 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Saturday as reconciliation.