Coronavirus news of Indore: AIIMS team comes in from Bhopal to assess situation

Indore: A team of doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal reached Indore on the directions of National Centre for Disease Control and checked the treatment, testing, quarantine and isolation facilities in Indore on Thursday.

Team constituted with Dr Abhijit Pakhre, Dr Anand Mourya, Dr Parameshwar Satpari and Dr Indrajeet Sikarwar visited Microbiology Department of MGM Medical College, MRTB and MY Hospitals where positive patients have been kept, quarantine centers and isolation centers.

Team also took note of number of patients in Indore and the screening done for the primary and secondary contacts. The team also directed the nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme Dr Santosh Sisodiya and directed to prepare a line of contact of each patient separately.

The team also checked the installation of PCR machines in MGM Medical College and said that the number of testing will increase to 150 soon. Team members also directed to prepare sub response team along with Rapid Response Team for screening the patients.

Only 3 samples taken, 80 home quarantine

Almost after a week of rigorous sampling, health department officials took only three samples on Thursday. According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia, 80 people were sent to home quarantine while only three samples were taken of the primary contact of patients as they already have taken the samples.

“16 people were sent to home quarantine and health checkup of all the patients have been done twice every day,” the CMHO said.

Jr doc complains facilities

The junior doctor, who was admitted to SAIMS after testing COVID-19 positive, complained against facilities in the hospital and said that she is not getting food and water properly. She informed her fellow doctors that she had to call for 10 times for getting water and food for her.

“There is a common washroom and all patients are bound to go in the same. Conditions are pathetic as I am not getting water and food on time,” she told her friends. However, the hospital administration continued to claim that they are providing better facilities to the patients and denying the claims of mismanagement.