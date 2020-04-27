Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: 'Weight' and watch with Semolina dumplings

If you are at home during lockdown and worried about gaining weight, then one easy solution is switching to healthier diet. While we often feel that healthy food means ‘tasteless’ nutrition. This recipe proves the notion wrong by being healthy and nutritious at the same time.

Semolina (Rava) dumplings are the best way to take care of health and taste.

Benefits of Semonlina Dumplings

The recipe prepared with semolina is high in B vitamins like thiamine and folate, which have many important roles in your body, including helping convert food into energy. Additionally, semolina is a good source of iron and magnesium. These minerals support red blood cell production, heart health, and blood sugar control. Semolina contains zero cholesterol, according to the USDA nutrition facts. Hence, it often helps is maintaining weight.

How to prepare Semonlina dumplings?

· In a large kadai, heat oil and saute chilli and ginger. Add 2½ cup water, salt and ¼ cup coconut. Boil and slowly add roasted semolina, stirring continuously.

· Cover and cook for 3 minutes or until the rava turns soft and fluffy.

· Cool the mixture slighting and knead it like dough for 5 minutes.

· Prepare small dumplings from the mixture.

· Steam the dumplings for 10 minutes.

· Further, in a large kadai heat 3 tsp oil, add urad daal, chana daal, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric, cashew halves, red chilli powder, coriander, lemon juice and salt.

· Add steamed rava balls and mix gently.