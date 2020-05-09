Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Chhena poda combo of health and taste

Low in fat and high in protein, this is the perfect dessert that is a perfect combo of health and taste. From Oriya cuisine, this dish was invented by accident in a bakery and now is a popular recipe trending across the world known as ‘Chhena Poda’.

Chhena poda literally translates to roasted cheese in English. It is also said that chhena poda is the favourite sweet of lord Jagannath. Chhena poda is also made during festivals like Diwali or Durga Puja.

The recipe is one of the best sources of calcium as it can fulfil 8% of the daily recommended value. Further, made with cottage cheese, you can 83 gram of protein in 100 grams.

Rich in Vitamin D, cottage cheese is blood sugar-friendly.

How to prepare Chhena Poda?

· Take 250 grams crumbled paneer into a large mixing bowl.

· Crumble and mash slightly, making sure the texture is uniform.

· Add ½ cup sugar or jaggery and 2 tablespoon rava (fine semolina).

· Mix well until the sugar melts completely.

· Add water or as required and prepare a smooth cake batter consistency.

· Add 1 teaspoon ghee, almonds, cashew, raisins and cardamom powder.

· Transfer the batter into the mould and tap twice.

· Cover and cook on medium flame for 25 minutes or preheat and bake in oven at 180 degree Celsius for 15 minutes.

· Chhena poda is ready to serve or refrigerate for a week in an airtight container.