Coronavirus in Ujjain:174 test positive within 3 days, tally 6,275, toll 109

Ujjain: Seventy more people tested positive for corona taking the tally to 6,275 in the district on Tuesday.

A total of 174 people tested positive for the corona within three days with 72 and 32 patients recorded Sunday and Monday, respectively. The toll is 109.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, on Sunday out of 1,122 sample reports received 72 persons including 58 from Ujjain City, 8 from Nagda, 4 from Barnagar and 1 each from Ghattiya and Tarana including 23 women tested corona-positive. All of them are symptomatic. Till Sunday 641 patients, 379 of them symptomatic were under treatment. Samples of 1, 94, 980 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 12 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winner was 5,423 on the day.

While on Monday, out of 486 sample reports received 32 persons including 28 from Ujjain City, 2 from Nagda and 1 each from Barnagar and Tarana including 13 women were tested positive. All of them are symptomatic. Till Monday 660 patients, 386 of them symptomatic, were under treatment. Samples of 1, 95, 466 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 13 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winner went up to 5,436 on Monday.

Meanwhile, a devotee got 200 Covid awareness message boards installed on the premises of Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday. The devotee also handed over 1,000 masks to Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC). Administrator Narendra Suryvanshi said that safety from Covid is among the top priorities of MTMC. He said that the entry of devotees for darshan is open from 6 am to 8 pm subject to Covid directives.

100 per cent barricading: Containment zones to be out of bounds

Collector Asheesh Singh on Tuesday convened a meeting of incident commanders amid recent surge of Covid cases in the city and directed them ensure 100 per cent barricading in containment zones across the city. He told that FIR be registered against those damaging posters and banners displaying information about containment zones. The collector asked the officials to step up spot fines on Covid norms violators. The shops which fail to comply with Covid directives be sealed, the collector added. The collector told officers to make 100 per cent efforts to control Covid cases. Anganwadi workers will also be deployed to monitor active patients and their family members, collector added.