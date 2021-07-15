Coronavirus in Ujjain: District logs zero patient yet again

Ujjain: With no person testing corona positive on Thursday, the tally remained on 19,092. The toll is 171. As per health bulletin issued at 8.20 pm, out of 1,802 sample reports no case of corona positive patient was reported from across the district including Ujjain City, Nagda, Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana. Only one active patient is under treatment. Samples of 3,90,683 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,920.