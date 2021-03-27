Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases cross 6,100 mark

Ujjain: Fifty-eight people from the city among 69 tested positive for corona taking the tally to 6,101 in the district on Saturday. The toll is 109.

The district is recording high number of cases for days together. A day before it has recorded the highest single-day tally of 85 cases. Among the 1,691 reports received on Friday, 85 persons including 62 from Ujjain City, 11 from Barnagar, 9 from Nagda and 1each from Mahidpur, Khachrod and Ghattiya including 34 women were tested Corona positive. All of them are symptomatic.

7 GST EMPLOYEE AMONG NEW PATIENTS

Among the patients who tested positive on Friday include 9 senior citizens, 7 employees of GST department, 4 students and Krishi Upaj Mandir workers each, 2 private teachers and a home cook, a businessman, a bank worker, a Vikram University employee, a shopkeeper, a property broker, a Central Jail’s inmate, an engineer, a medical representative, an advocate, a government employee and a farmer.

Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined. Meanwhile, noted social worker and Sevadham Ashram founder Sudhir Bhai Goyal (68) also tested corona-positive. Couple of days ago, he was administered corona-vaccine following which he complained of fever and cough and his samples were taken which confirmed that he has caught corona infection. On Friday he was admitted at a private hospital in Indore, where his condition was reported to be stable.

SYMPTOMATIC PATIENTS CROSS 300 MARK

Overall, 534 patients, 303 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment as on Friday. Samples of 1,92,588 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 15 more discharged on Friday, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,389.

NO DARSHAN

As per the decision of the government, barring essential and emergency services and establishments, complete lockdown will be observed on Sunday. So, there will be no darshan in the Mahakaleshwar Temple and other religious places of the city. The pre-booking darshan tickets allotted earlier would also remain cancelled.

SPOT FINE IMPOSED ON 204 VIOLATORS

According to additional collector Jitendra Singh Chouhan, on Saturday Rs 40, 800 was collected as fines from 204 violators, who were found not wearing masks while 94 violators were sent to temporary jail for flouting corona norms in the city. The Smart City’s integrated command and control room will keep tabs on riders who move without wearing masks and will send chalans to the homes of violators.

CRISIS MANAGEMENT MEET

A meeting of the crisis management committee was held at the Brihaspati Bhavan on Saturday. The panel was apprised that 75 beds have been reserved at the RD Gardi Medical College as per the State government’s directives. Serious corona patients will be provided free-of-cost treatment at the hospital. It was informed that essential services like milk distribution and medicines shops will be allowed between 6 am to 10 am. Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, BJP presidents Vivek Joshi (urban) and Bahadur Singh Bormundla (rural), collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla were present. As per the orders issued by district collector under Section 144 of Cr P C, Sunday lockdown will remain in force from 10 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday in Ujjain City and it will not be imposed on the other areas of the district.

MARKET RUSH BEFORE LOCKDOWN/ (P5, P6, P7 & P8)

In the wake of spike in corona positive cases, the State government on Friday evening announced to impose lockdown in Ujjain city from March 28 (Sunday). Accordingly, markets were closed from 10 pm of Saturday which will remain close till 6 am on Monday on the pattern of those cities including Indore and Bhopal where lockdown was imposed from last Sunday. Ujjain City after Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur has reported highest number of corona patients during the week. Ahead of the lockdown, people thronged local markets. Long queues of customers were seen at the petrol pumps and liquor shops. The local administration installed barricades and stoppers at the busy places at the night to check the movement of vehicles.