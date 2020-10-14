Coronavirus in MP: 1,046 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths, 1,260 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 1,046 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed its caseload to 1,55,276, while 15 fatalities took the death toll to 2,686, a health official said.

Three deaths each took place in Indore and Bhopal, two in Jabalpur and one each in Dhar, Ratlam, Satna, Damoh, Khandwa, Singrauli and Agar Malwa, the official said.

1,260 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 1,38,158.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 152, Bhopal 191, Jabalpur 70 and Gwalior 50.

"The number of cases in Indore rose to 30,382, including 646 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 21,533 with 433 fatalities.

"Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 11,863 and 11,676 cases, respectively," the official said.

Indore now has 3,711 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,946, 896 and 527, respectively, the official added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,55,276, New cases 1,046, Death toll 2,686, Recovered 1,38,158, Active cases 14,432, number of people tested so far 24,81,194.