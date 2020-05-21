Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: With only two new patients, normalcy returns to Ratlam

Situation in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh seemed reviving as all 28 COVID-19 positive patients undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC) victoriously discharged.

However, two new patients who were detected Covid-19 positive on Tuesday are admitted at the medical college and are undergoing treatment. With this, total number of COVID-19 patients in the district raised to 30 with 28 discharged and no fatality so far.

According to official information, on Wednesday evening in the sample report, a 23-years-old person was found positive and admitted in the isolation ward of GMC here. His kin were also kept in the isolation ward. During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that he had travel history and had visited Ahmedabad for treatment.

Similarly, on Thursday morning sample report of a 10-year-old boy turned out to be Covid-19 positive. Few days back post his journey from Bhopal, he and his kin were sent to government quarantine after medical check-up from check-post itself.

Administration also declared Jawahar Nagar as new containment area. Since the minor boy sent directly to the hospital hence Bajrang Nagar will not be made new containment area. So far Ratlam town had seven containment areas which include - Rehmat Nagar, Shivnagar, Siddhachalan colony, Ganesh Nagar, Ambika Nagar, Sejawata and Jawahar Nagar.