Coronavirus in Indore: Panic after COVID-19 positive patient flees MRTB Hospital

Panic prevailed in Indore, especially among the health and administrative officials when a COVID-19 positive patient fled from the hospital. The 42-year-old male patient fled from MRTB Hospital late on Saturday night.

However, officials swung into action after the incident and caught the patient from Khajrana area with the help of Rapid Response Team of health department and Police.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia, the patient was caught from his house in Khajrana. “We have brought him back to the hospital and also tracing the people in which he had come to contact. We will isolate them for 14 days as well.”

The 42-year-old male informed the doctors that he was upset by the facilities in the hospital and also by the behaviour of the doctors. He alleged that doctors were not behaving properly and scolding him.

Meanwhile, a suspected patient also ran out of the hospital on Saturday night. However, his reports tested negative, but he was directed to be in home isolation for 14 days.

A positive patient had also come out of the ward on Saturday morning to complaint about facilities. However, he was seen by doctors and sent to the isolation ward again.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Indore is 20 with one death.